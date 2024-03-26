Ex-Chiefs coach backs Khune to bounce back after suspension

“You did not expect that [ill-disciplined] from Khune, but we are all humans," says Ertugral.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral says Khune has the potential to bounce back after serving his suspension.



The veteran goalkeeper was suspended by Chiefs after he allegedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. He has since rejoined the Chiefs squad after serving his suspension.

“Khune is a special player and talented,” said Ertugral as quoted by FARPost.



Ertugral, who handed Khune his Chiefs debut back in 2007, believes that the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper will get back up and add value to the club after the “unfortunate” incident.



“I have worked with him; what happened [suspension] was unfortunate, but he will bounce back.

“You did not expect that [ill-disciplined] from Khune, but we are all humans, and I have worked with players who had the same issue, and I believe he will get back up and add value to the club.

“He is a top goalkeeper, no doubt, and has been a good role model for years, so I hope he ends his career on a high. He has been a great servant of SA football. He turned out to be a great goalkeeper after his debut. I believe he will come right given a chance.”

Khune’s contract with Chiefs is set to expire at the end of June 2024. However, the 36-year-old has expressed his desire to continue playing beyond this season.



Chiefs on the other side have made it clear that the current deal is the last one with the club and they won’t renew it when it ends.



It remains to be seen whether Khune will keep his word and continue playing somewhere else or if he will retire and take a position with the Chiefs ranks.