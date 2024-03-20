Irvin Khoza’s kids want him to step down as PSL boss – report

The 76-year-old has been the PSL chairman since 2003.

Irvin Khoza’s 21-year stay as the chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) might come to an end soon if his kids get their wish to see their father stepping down from the position.

The 76-year-old, who is also the chairman of Orlando Pirates, has been the League chairman since 2003.

“His kids now want him to take a back seat because he has done what he needed to do, he renewed all contracts,” a source told Sunday World.



According to the source, the latest development around Khoza has brought uncertainty among the League sponsors.



“Investors do not like uncertainty. So, if you were to ask sponsors, they would say that they prefer him to deal with a known person. He is so strict about delivery and value back to sponsors. He has never been one to call himself an old man, but in the last six months, he has started to call himself that. He never refers to his age; he talks about it lately,” continued a source.

“There was no club that felt prejudiced by him during his time as chairman. Being chairman was like protecting his child; it was something he built.”

The source added that the PSL executive wants Khoza to stay on as the League chairman.

“They will have to appeal to him to stay on. It’s always the executive committee that wants him to stay and force him to always reconsider.

“He is guiding his sons (Nkosana and Mpumi) at Orlando Pirates. His chairmanship of the league took away a lot of focus from Pirates. The club could be dominating and could be far, but the chairman sacrificed that so that the league could thrive.”

Khoza also serves as the vice-president of the South African Football Association (SAFA).