15 Apr 2024

10:28 am

Hlatshwayo set for new SuperSport deal

'Coach Gavin Hunt loves Thulani. He's like a son to him,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Thulani Hlatshwayo - SuperSport United

Thulani Hlatshwayo is set for a new deal at SuperSport United. Picture: Backpagepix

Thulani Hlatshwayo will be offered a one-year contract extension at SuperSport United with his current deal set to expire in two months.

The former Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates defender is seen as an important member of Gavin Hunt’s team.

Tyson, as the tough-tackling defender is known, has made 16 DStv Premiership appearances this season for United this season.

“Coach Gavin Hunt loves Thulani. He’s like a son to him. They won the league together at Wits,” a source confirmed to Phakaaathi.

“He will be offered another year to continue at SuperSport. He plays an important role behind the scenes as well helping the youngsters. The club’s wants him to stay and he could possibly finish his career there because Stan Matthews is also fond of him.”

Hlatshwayo, who turns 35 in December, joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori in 2002 from Orlando Pirates. He was previously on the books Bidvest Wits and Ajax Cape Town.

