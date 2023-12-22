How Torrealba’s advice helped Castillo settle in at Kaizer Chiefs

'He gave me a bit of advice about coming to play here,' admitted Chiefs' new Venezuelan talent.

Edson Castillo has said that Kaizer Chiefs’ first Venezuelan star, Jose Torrealba, has helped him settle in at Amakhosi.

Castillo signed for Chiefs this season after leaving Venezuelan side Monagas, and the 29 year-old midfield talent has five goals in all competitions for Chiefs so far.

Torrealba played for Chiefs between 2008 and 2011, after also spending time at Mamelodi Sundowns, and was affectionately nicknamed ‘Mini Cooper’ by the Amakhosi faithful.

Now 43, Torrealba has long since retired, but Castillo said he did speak to him before joining Chiefs.

“He gave me a bit of advice about coming to play here which is why I am adjusting well,” said Castillo this week, though he added that it still took him a while to settle into life in South Africa.

“It wasn’t easy for the first few months, now it is is getting better and I am enjoying myself and the football I am playing here,” added Castillo.

On the hunt for three on-the-spin

Chiefs are going for a third successive DStv Premiership win at home to Richards Bay on Saturday, and Castillo has been used from the bench by Cavin Johnson in the back-to-back victories over Morola Swallows and Polokwane City.

This run has been a relief for Amakhosi in a generally bleak season-so-far.

“The pressure is always there to win games, we have won two in a row, so now we are looking forward to winning the third,” said Castillo.