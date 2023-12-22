SuperSport targeting maximum points against in-form Pirates

United veteran striker Bradley Grobler highlighted the importance of nicking points off their rivals.

The DStv Premiership will serve some intriguing ties this weekend with the top four teams all taking on each other.



ALSO READ: Five things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend

It will be second versus third when SuperSport United play host to an in-form Orlando Pirates side at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers have won four of their last five league matches.

On the other hand, Matsatsantsa a Pitori have also turned the corner after back-to-back wins against Moroka Swallows and Al Hilal Benghazi in the Caf Confederation Cup.

United veteran striker Bradley Grobler highlighted the importance of nicking points off their rivals to put pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who play fourth-placed Cape Town City a day later.

“We have come out of two important wins to turn the corner. At the moment we’re obviously struggling with a few injuries but the mood in camp is good,” he said ahead of the eagerly-anticipated encounter in Polokwane.

“We will be here for a week so the guys are together. Everyone is looking forward to the game. With the last two wins and where we want to finish in the league, it was important to pick up those victories.

“This is a big opportunity against Pirates who are a good team and difficult to play against. They are a team that we’re competing with at the moment for positions in the league. It’s a game where we have to go out and get as many points as we can.”

SuperSport snapped a poor run of five straight defeats against the Dube Birds in their last league outing. Midfielder Grant Magerman wants his team to kick on from their recent turn of fortunes.

“I think we to make sure that we stay tight at the back. We have been conceding in almost every game so far,” Magerman cautioned.



ALSO READ: Chiefs forward Saile ‘getting there’ as Amakhosi target strong finish to 2023

“We have to make sure that we keep a clean sheet at the back and then take our chances going forward. It was important to get the win against Swallows. We haven’t been winning so it was important to get that win.

“Going into the next game against Orlando Pirates, I think we have to keep the momentum going and make sure that we get maximum points.”