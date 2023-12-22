Chiefs pull suspended Khune out of Carling All-Stars team

'Khune is currently serving a suspension from all football-related activities at Kaizer Chiefs,' read a statement from the club.

Kaizer Chiefs have pulled goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune out of the Carling Black Label All-Stars team, after the shot-stopper was among the most-voted players to partake in the match against Carling Knockout champions Stellenbosch FC on January 6.

Chiefs released a statement a few hours after Carling released the final squad of the Carling All-Stars on Friday, with the club emphasising that the goalkeeper won’t be able to be part of game due to his suspension by the club.

Khune was suspended by Amakhosi earlier this month after he allegedly reported for a training session while under the influence of alcohol.

The veteran goalkeeper was also stripped of his captaincy at the club, and was told to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the club.

Chiefs revealed that they have already notified the sponsors and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) regarding Khune’s situation.

“Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, will not be available to participate in next month’s match between the Carling All-Stars and the winners of the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup, Stellenbosch FC,” read a statement from the club.

“Despite being voted into the All-Stars line-up via a public poll, Khune is currently serving a suspension from all football-related activities at Kaizer Chiefs, and is therefore ineligible for selection.”

“The player, as well as the PSL, have been informed of his unavailability and an announcement from the League and sponsors, Carling, regarding the make-up of the All-Star team will be made in due course.”

With Khune expected to be out of the team, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is among the substitutes in the All-Stars team and is set to be in the starting line-up, while Carling will reveal who will replace Khune in the squad.

The Carling Black All-Stars team has been voted for by football fans across the country.

The match will take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.