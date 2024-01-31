Hunt delighted with ‘solid’ new SuperSport signing

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has expressed his joy at having captured the signature of Keegan Allan, whom he has described as a solid player.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori announced the signing of the talented defender on Tuesday.



The 22-year-old centre back joins SuperSport on a free transfer after parting ways with cash-strapped Moroka Swallows recently.

Allan is a product of the SuperSport United Soccer Schools where he developed his football before leaving to study and play football for AmaTuks (University of Pretoria).

He then went on to join Moroka Swallows in the 2022/23 season, and during his one and a half-year stay at the club he quickly established himself as an ever present at the heart of their defence, playing over 30 games for the Birds.



Hunt believes Allan will provide valuable depth for SuperSport.

“It’s good to have a solid player like Keegan in the mix. He knows the club well and will provide valuable depth for us at a time when our injury list and suspensions were leaving us too thin at the back,” says Hunt.



Allan has expressed his gratitude to have joined a “wonderful” club like SuperSport.



“I can’t express how excited l am. What an incredible opportunity it is to be part of such a wonderful club and a wonderful set-up. I can’t wait to start,” commented Allan.



Meanwhile, SuperSport have decided against signing Khama Billiat



The clubless former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns was training with Matsatsantsa in the hope of convincing Hunt and his technical team to sign him, but it seems he did not do enough and was asked to stop training.



Billiat has been without a club since he decided against renewing his contract with Chiefs at the end of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.