30 Jan 2024

04:47 pm

Johnson explains Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer-less January

'At the moment I don't think it is time to disrupt the nest,' said the Chiefs coach.

Cavin Johnson - Kaizer Chiefs

Cavin Johnson is happy with his squad ahead of the resumption of the Premier Soccer League season. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson has explained why Amakhosi did next to nothing in terms of bringing players in during the January transfer window.

While Mamelodi Sundowns strengthened their arsenal with the signing of Mathas Esquivel, Thembinkosi Lorch and Tashreeq Matthews Chiefs sat on their hands, despite the fact that they had an underwhelming first half of the campaign.

The results did improve a little, however, after Johnson came in as interim head coach in last October, following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki. Chiefs won three of their last four games before the Christmas break, and Johnson seems happy to stick with what he has.

“At the moment I don’t think it is time to disrupt the nest,” said the Chiefs coach in an interview with Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

“We have crop of players from last year who have done well, and the players who haven’t started as much are putting their hands up and look like they want to be in the Chiefs … group, so I am happy.”

A Fleurs in bloom?

One player who is new-ish in the Chiefs squad is Luke Fleurs, who was initially training with Chiefs after leaving SuperSport United and has now been included in the first team squad.

“Since we closed in December he (Fleurs) has come back looking a lot fresher, he has started training, we have been one and a half weeks in camp and he is looking sharp,” added Johnson.

“He brings us a different type of defender, and another option as to how we like to play as Kaizer Chiefs.”

Read more on these topics

amakhosi Cavin Johnson DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs

