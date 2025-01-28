Betway PSL

Saile scores on debut as SuperSport get past Magesi

AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC are also through to the next round following wins over Mighty Eagles and Kruger United respectively. 

Christian Saile of Supersport United celebrates goal with teammates during the 2025 Nedbank Cup last 32 match against Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Pretoria on 28 January 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United beat Magesi FC 2-0 in the last 32 round of the Nedbank Cup at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Vincent Pule and Christian Saile were both on the scoresheet as Matsatsantsa a Pitori secured their place in the last 16 round of the competition.

United took the lead in the 5th minute after Pule capitalised on a poor defensive effort from the home team, who failed to deal with a long ball played into the box. Saile, who was making his debut for the Pretoria-based side following his move from Kaizer Chiefs, doubled SuperSport’s advantage six minutes into the second half.

Magesi did not do enough to get back into the game and Gavin Hunt’s men were worthy winners. Saile wasn’t the only player to make his first start in United colours. Hunt included five new faces in his line-up against Dikwena tsa Meetse in Limpopo.

Enoch Quaicoe, Siyabonga Ndebele, Oratilwe Molotsane, and Mandlenkosi Nkosi also made their debuts on Tuesday night. Hunt will be pleased with how his team performed, including Ndebele, who was named Player of the Match.

Pule set SuperSport on their way to the next round with a scrappy finish after the ball bounced around the box following a Nyiko Mobbie throw-in early in the first half. The former Orlando Pirates winger put the ball in the back of the net after a poor handling error by Magesi goalkeeper Mbali Tshabalala.

Saile was played through on goal in the 51st minute, and although his initial shot hit the upright, the Congolese striker scored from the rebound with an acrobatic effort. 

Magesi will now turn their focus back to the Betway Premiership, where they are languishing at the bottom of the table after 13 games. AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC are also through to the next round following wins over Mighty Eagles and Kruger United respectively. 

