Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

11 Aug 2024

09:44 am

Hyballa leaves Sekhukhune United after Cup exit

Lehlohonolo Seema has been tipped to return to Babina Noko as Hyballa's replacement.

Peter Hyballa, has left Sekhukhune United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the surprise departure of coach Peter Hyballa just a few hours after the team’s elimination from the MTN8.

The German coach was noticeably absent from the bench as Babina Noko suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in a quarter-final encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Darwin Gonzalez scored the winner for the Citizens from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Following the defeat, Sekhukhune announced that they have parted ways with Hyballa.

“The Coach has just submitted his letter of resignation, citing pressing matters of a personal nature,” reads the club statement.

“The Club has accepted his letter and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Sekhukhune further annpounced that Mcdonald Makhubedu, who led the team on Saturday against City, “will fill the position of head coach in an acting capacity until further notice”.

Seema to reunite with Sekhukhune

Meanwhile, Lehlohonolo Seema has been tipped to return to Babina Noko as Hyballa’s replacement.

Seema surprisingly left the club in June after a reported fallout with the club’s management.

