Sundowns’ Lebusa surprised by bold Folz

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has dispelled the notion that Rulani Mokwena’s departure has left them vulnerable. The experienced campaigner reckons they will be stronger this season under coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Their first assignment will be a tricky MTN8 quarter final clash against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. The Brazilians have a big season ahead with the Caf Champions League being their top priority in the new campaign.

“I think you will be the judge of that at the weekend but I don’t think there’s any vulnerability in our play or in our team,” Lebusa said.

“The coach has got so much experience because he has been with so many teams even when he was the assistant coach, he was giving us a lot of information so I don’t agree with what people are saying that we are more vulnerable now. It’s not true and I think we are even more dangerous now.”

Lebusa revealed that they were pleasantly surprised with the boldness of new assistant coach Romain Folz who took charge of a few training sessions in the pre-season tour of Austria. The 34-year-old French coach has previously coached Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu in the PSL.

‘A breath of fresh air’

“He’s a breath of fresh air and a young coach. A lot of us have never worked with him but when he came in, the first thing he did was to take charge and we were surprised with how bold he is but as time went on, we got to understand the type of person he is. He’s very outspoken and I think he will help the team a lot,” he said.

Lebusa added that they are ready to put the disappointment of the season-ending Nedbank Cup final defeat to Orlando Pirates behind them. The loss to Pirates came on the back of another painful defeat to Cape Town City who denied them the invincibility tag in the last game of the league.

“Yes, it was a difficult way to end the season but we are over it. We have analysed it and we are looking forward to a new season now. We have new players and new leadership so I think we are ready for the upcoming season,” he concluded.