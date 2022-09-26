I am a born winner, says Pirates midfielder Timm

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates new recruit Miguel Timm says he knows the level of expectations at the Buccaneers, but adds that as someone who always strives for success, the pressure that comes with expectations at the club is a motivation to him.

ALSO READ: Williams’ kind gesture pleases Bafana coach Broos

Timm has been one of the notable good performers at Pirates under new coach Jose Riveiro, having joined the Bucs from Marumo Gallants at the beginning of the season.

“I think I am a born winner, I have proved it with smaller clubs. I have reached three finals in the past four seasons. It doesn’t feel any different here, but obviously the expectations and the supporters at the club (Pirates) are more. But I take that as a motivation along with my teammates to make the people happy and get the club more trophies which hasn’t happened much in recent years,” said the midfielder.

With the Buccaneers hungry for trophies to make their supporters happy, Timm says the mandate is to go after every cup on offer.

“100 percent, all cups that are up for grabs we want to be there, especially the league. But it is a marathon, we are only seven games in. We know there has been a little bit of inconsistency, but not for the lack of trying, effort and implementation of what we are trying to do,” he added.

“Everyone knows that we are creating a lot of chances, but we were not converting them. But it is up to us as players to keep on pushing and try to correct that the sooner the better. I think in the first round, we want to be among the top two teams, but like I said, it (the league) is a marathon, then we push on from there.”

Pirates will continue their quest to win silverware when they meet rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.