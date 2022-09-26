Williams’ kind gesture pleases Bafana coach Broos

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was like a child who just received candy from a visitor after Bafana’s 4-0 drubbing of Sierra Leone in a friendly match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

It was not only the performance or the win that impressed Broos, but the camaraderie in the team made Broos believe he is on the right track.

Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams marinaded Broos’ heart when he asked that he take him off and give newcomer Melusi Buthelezi a run towards the end.

It was the TS Galaxy keeper’s first time with the national team. He was called up following his impressive displays for the Rockets.

“With 10 minutes before the end, when we were leading 4-0, the captain came to the side and said to me, ‘coach if you want to, you can change me’,” said Broos afterwards.

“That proves… That shows the mentality, the friendship in the group. This is important when as a captain you want to give a chance to a new player.

“A guy who is with the national team for the first time, and you take the initiative to go to the coach to say he can change you.

“I am happy with the attitude I saw in this group. I saw the way they treat each other, the way they are with each other. It is very good.

“So, I hope it doesn’t stop today, let us go again next Tuesday and I believe if we keep it will help us for the future and for the games next year,” added Bafana’s Belgian mentor.

Bafana play Botswana in another friendly game at FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon and Broos will be looking for a similar or even better performance from Bafana.

He is however expected to change the starting line-up a bit to give the other players who did not play on Saturday a chance.