It will be difficult to replace Radiopane, says Pirates coach

New Orlando Pirates reserves coach Joseph Makhanya has admitted that it will be hard to replace hot-shot striker Boitumelo Radiopane in this season’s DStv Diski Challenge.
ALSO READ: Chiefs manager says their fans can sleep early, no late signings
Radiopane was the Pirates top striker in the reserves, with the player scooping the Diski Challenge top scorer after scoring 25 goals last campaign, but he has since been loaned out to Cape Town Spurs.
Makhanya has started his career as the young Buccaneers mentor with a win and a draw.
Pirates will face top of the log side Cape Town City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this weekend, and Makhanya hopes his charges will not miss Radiopane.
“We need to have players that can score goals. Everyone must contribute because last season the club set the bar high, producing a top goalscorer who scored 25 goals,” the Pirates coach was quoted by SuperSport.com.
“Obviously we are trying to get everybody in the mode. Last season we had Radio (Radiopane) so now we are still trying to replace him, it will be difficult, but we have boys that have shown enthusiasm. We will see as the season goes on. Last weekend we could not score, the player who scored a brace in the first match (Ratomo) was not part of the team and neither was Mohau Nkota. But that is no excuse.”
Rest of the fixtures:
Saturday
Golden Arrows v Marumo Gallants
Royal AM v AmaZulu FC
TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns
Stellenbosch FC v Richards Bay FC
Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City
Sunday
Sekhukhune United v Maritzburg United
Swallows FC v SuperSport United
Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United