It will be difficult to replace Radiopane, says Pirates coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

New Orlando Pirates reserves coach Joseph Makhanya has admitted that it will be hard to replace hot-shot striker Boitumelo Radiopane in this season’s DStv Diski Challenge.

Radiopane was the Pirates top striker in the reserves, with the player scooping the Diski Challenge top scorer after scoring 25 goals last campaign, but he has since been loaned out to Cape Town Spurs.

Makhanya has started his career as the young Buccaneers mentor with a win and a draw.

Pirates will face top of the log side Cape Town City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this weekend, and Makhanya hopes his charges will not miss Radiopane.

“We need to have players that can score goals. Everyone must contribute because last season the club set the bar high, producing a top goalscorer who scored 25 goals,” the Pirates coach was quoted by SuperSport.com.

“Obviously we are trying to get everybody in the mode. Last season we had Radio (Radiopane) so now we are still trying to replace him, it will be difficult, but we have boys that have shown enthusiasm. We will see as the season goes on. Last weekend we could not score, the player who scored a brace in the first match (Ratomo) was not part of the team and neither was Mohau Nkota. But that is no excuse.”

Rest of the fixtures:

Saturday

Golden Arrows v Marumo Gallants

Royal AM v AmaZulu FC

TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns

Stellenbosch FC v Richards Bay FC

Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City

Sunday

Sekhukhune United v Maritzburg United

Swallows FC v SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United