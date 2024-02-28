‘I’m the bad guy’, Mokwena responds to Ramovic accusations

"With Sead, you must give him attention," says Mokwena.

It looks like the war of words between Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and his TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramović is not about to end anytime soon.



ALSO READ: Ribiero nets hat-trick as Sundowns rout hapless AmaZulu

During a Nedbank Cup press conference last week, Ramović went on an explosive rant and accused the 37-year-old of hurling insults at him during a private phone call between them.

According to the outspoken German-born coach, Mokwena dropped the f-bomb while asking him if he knows who his family is in South Africa football before hanging up the phone.

Their feud started when Mokwena complained about missing some of his key players who returned late from international duty in the aftermath of a Carling Knockout defeat to the Rockets last year.

Ramović felt that Mokwena lacked professional courtesy by disrespecting his players. He voiced his unhappiness publicly and that led to a call from an allegedly fuming Mokwena to the 44-year-old.

“No, you don’t need to hear my side of the story. I don’t think you would like to hear my side of the story. Look, let’s leave it as it is. He’s right and let’s leave him to be right. I am wrong and I’m the bad guy,” Mokwena responded sarcastically when asked about his colleague’s latest outburst.

“If I’ve got something to say to Sead, I will again pick up the phone. I don’t think that this is for the public because we then go into a space we are not supposed to go.

“I don’t mind when he comes for me. There are a lot of coaches that have come for me but when you start to say that the club spends so much money, you’re also borderline disrespecting the Motsepe family who give so much of their hard-earned money into football and many other things. You saw the other day they announced that they’ve given money to scholars and then you come here to talk like that,” added Mokwena.

Interestingly, Galaxy and the Brazilians will clash in a DStv Premiership match next week Wednesday. Mokwena didn’t let up in his sarcasm, he urged the media to give the former Ramovic and his team the spotlight.

“With Sead, you must give him attention. That’s all he’s crying for, I don’t know why you guys can’t hear the underlying message,” Mokwena quipped.

“All he is crying for is that he has won five games in a row. Give him attention and praise. The guy is pleading and saying that he won five games in a row and no one is talking about it. Put him in the headlines, why don’t you guys do it? He has won five and he has told you that he has eight assists from his left-back so give him what he wants.

“If you don’t do that, he goes and seeks for it. Now he comes for people like me but okay give him all the headlines. What he’s doing is that he’s crying out for attention so spend more time with him and link him to clubs because he wants that. If he wants to shake my hand then I’ll shake his hand with no problems,” concluded Mokwena.