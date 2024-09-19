Inter put in a giant performance against Man City – Inzaghi

"I said 'well done guys' to my team in the dressing room. They put in a giant performance," said Inzaghi.

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Inter Milan’s Italian coach Simone Inzaghi (right) chat ahead of kick-off in the UEFA Champions League, league phase football match at the Etihad stadium, in Manchester, north-west England, on Wednesday. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi said the Italian champions produced a “giant performance” to leave Manchester City frustrated in a 0-0 draw to begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

One of the selling points of the new expanded Champions League format was to bring together the continent’s elite teams more often before the knockout stage.

A repeat of the 2023 final, won 1-0 by City, did little to set the pulses racing, but Inter will feel they should have inflicted a first home European defeat in six years for Pep Guardiola’s men.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan blazed over the best chance of the match 15 minutes from time.

“We all know Manchester City and what they’re capable of. We all know what they have achieved, particularly at home.

“We did this and had some good chances too. I fell into a state of despair when Mkhitaryan didn’t score.”

– De Bruyne injury worry –

City have started the defence of their Premier League title in relentless fashion with four consecutive wins but failed to hit their stride as Inter comfortably held out.

“We would love to win and create more chances but I give credit to the opponent. The opponent was exceptional,” said City manager Guardiola.

“We played much better than the final two years ago. I liked everything from my team today. You prefer to win but still seven games (remaining) and we’ll see what happens.”

Rodri, who scored the winning goal when the sides met in Istanbul 15 months ago, was restored to the City starting line-up for the first time this season after his exertions in helping Spain to win Euro 2024.

Despite his presence, Inter were composed in possession as they often pierced the City press but were lacking in composure in the final third to take advantage.

Marcus Thuram had the visitors’ best sight of goal in the first half but sidefooted wide from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Erling Haaland found Inter a far harder nut to crack than he has faced in scoring nine times in four Premier League games this season.

The Norwegian came closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time with a low effort that flew inches past the post with Yann Sommer stranded.

City face Arsenal in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday and were dealt a blow just before half-time when Kevin De Bruyne limped away after his attempted cross was blocked behind by Sommer.

The Belgian was replaced at the break, along with Savinho, as Guardiola called on Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden to inject some verve into the City attack.

However, the cagey pattern continued with few chances for either side.

City’s abundance of attacking talent finally sparked into life when an intricate move involving Jack Grealish and Gundogan teed up Foden, who forced Sommer into his first meaningful save 20 minutes from time.

Inter then nearly capped a mature away performance with the telling blow.



Denzel Dumfries galloped clear down the right and his deflected cross fell perfectly into the path of former Manchester United man Mkhitaryan, who failed to hit the target.

City nearly snatched victory at the death when Gundogan headed over Jeremy Doku’s cross.

But neither side could argue they did enough to merit all three points as the spoils were shared.