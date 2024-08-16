‘It was unfortunate’ – Maluleka on move from Chiefs to Sundowns

"I don’t want to say it was supposed to happen that way,” Maluleka said.

George Maluleka has opened up about his controversial transfer from Kaizer Chiefs to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maluleka made the shock move to the Brazilians during the January transfer window of the 2019/20 season while Amakhosi were top of the league standings and were looking likely to win the league under Ernst Middendorp.

Amakhosi were eventually pipped by Sundowns to the title on the last day of the season. The midfielder was blamed by the Chiefs fans for their club’s failure to win the league title.



Speaking to Robert Marawa on 947, Maluleka said he had wanted to remain with Amakhosi. but an agreement with the club’s management could not be reached, leading to his move to Sundowns.

“It was unfortunate, and it happened. I don’t want to say it was supposed to happen that way,” Maluleka said.



“That year we were supposed to win the league as Kaizer Chiefs since I was there. But I left, and it didn’t happen, and a lot of people say it was because of me which is fine, I also understand.



“I also tried to explain to them that there were a lot of players, there were a lot of us, it’s a team sport, and it’s team-based.



“I did contribute my part, my bit for that season, and my agent couldn’t I don’t want to say finish the deal. But we couldn’t agree to terms, unfortunately.”

‘I’m a baller, I’m still a baller’

Meanwhile, Maluleka has ruled out the possibility of retiring from the game.

At 35 and without a club after he was released by AmaZulu at the end of the 2023/24 season, many believed that Maluleka would hang up his boots, but the midfielder says he still has a lot to offer the game.

“I’m a baller, I’m still a baller, I love football, I’m passionate about it. I’m still club hunting, and I believe something will come up,” Maluleka said.



“We’re working very hard. My agent is still out there trying to make sure we get the right deal. I still have a lot in my legs, so I’m not about to hang the boots just as yet.



“I have always said I love this game so much. I think at this point in time, money is the last thing on my mind. I’ve always been on the field, and that’s where I want to be. So, I just want to play,” he added.



Maluleka also revealed that he had fully recovered from the injuries that hampered his career at AmaZulu.



“I’m fully recovered, and that’s one of the first questions I get a lot if I’m okay. But I’m okay. I have been training, and I have been seeing my bio [biokineticist] a lot more. He works specifically on those muscles, the specific muscles.”