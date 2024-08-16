Chippa sign Pirates winger Matrose on permanent deal

Chippa on Thursday confirmed Matrose's return to Gqeberha on a permanent transfer.

Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Orlando Pirates winger Azola Matrose.

Matrose joins the Chilli Boys on a three-year contract with a two-year option.

“Chippa United FC is thrilled to announce the return of Azola Matrose, who has signed a three-year contract with a two-year option,” read a statement from Chippa.



“We are excited to have him back after his transfer to Orlando Pirates FC. We would like to thank Orlando Pirates FC for the smooth and healthy business relationship during this transfer.



“Azola’s return marks an important moment for our club as he will play a big role in the upcoming 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.”



Matrose initially joined the Buccaneers in July 2022 following his impressive breakout season with Chippa in the 2021/22 season but was loaned back to the Chilli Boys for the 2022/23 season because he was still in school.



The 21-year-old returned to Pirates at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, but suffered an injury and upon return to full fitness, he was sent to the club’s Diski Challenge side to regain match fitness.