Itumeleng Khune signs final contract with Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune has been handed a new one-year final contract by Kaizer Chiefs, which will see him play for Amakhosi for one last season.



According to a statement issued by Chiefs on Friday, while Khune will be involved in training and preparations for matches as a player, he will also use this year to broaden his technical acumen, as he transitions into a new coaching and ambassadorial role at the club.



Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr says they are hoping that Khune will give his all in his final season as a player at the club.



“It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years. It speaks to his love for the game, dedication, hard work and commitment because very few achieve this feat. We hope that he gives it his all in this final season and shares his valuable experience with the younger players in the team,” said Motaung Jr.

Khune, who spent five years in the Chiefs development structures before being promoted to the senior team in 2004/05 season, will be in the Amakhosi as a member of the club’s first team for a 20th season – which is a new record for Chiefs.



He made his debut in August 2007 against Jomo Cosmos, at the age of 20.



The Ventersdorp-born goalkeeper holds the record for featuring in the- most number of successive seasons as a Kaizer Chiefs player in the PSL era (16) since his introduction in 2007, and will boost his coaching aspirations working under the returning Rainer Dinkelacker, as well as Aubrey Mathibe and Rory Minnaar in the goalkeeping department.

In the 2022/23 season, Khune featured 13 times for Amakhosi, taking his total number of appearances to 423 in 19 seasons.



Meanwhile as reported earlier, Chiefs have also extended Sifiso Hlanti’s contract by one more season, while the club has parted ways with midfielder Cole Alexander.