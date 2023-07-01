Daily news update: Fuel price, Durban July and Public Protector clears Ramaphosa

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Office of the Public Protector has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The Public Protector investigated the 2020 burglary at the president’s farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, following complaints lodged by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula and two members of the public.

The investigation looked into the conduct of Ramaphosa, his head of security Wally Rhoode, his advisor Bejani Chauke, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and others.

READ MORE: Phala Phala scandal: Ramaphosa cleared by Public Protector

Fuel price: Petrol to decrease but rise in diesel will hit pockets in July

Photo: Neil McCartney

Changes to the fuel price will be a mixture of relief and anguish for motorists next week Wednesday (5 July), according to the Automobile Association (AA).

Commenting on the unaudited data report by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said motorists will pay between 17 and 25 cents a litre less for petrol in July, while the cost of diesel is expected to go up by 20 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin is also set for a increase, but by a more marginal three cents a litre.

Attributing the decrease in petrol price to the rand having strengthened against the US dollar since the start of June, the AA said “the movement in international oil prices is impacting negatively on diesel, contributing significantly to its expected increase”.

READ MORE: Fuel price: Petrol to decrease but rise in diesel will hit pockets in July

Soweto earthquake a result of earth ‘readjusting itself’ − expert

Johannesburg residents were shaken awake on Thursday morning by a 2.2 magnitude earthquake. Picture: iStock

The Head of the Archaeology and Geography at Wits University, Professor Gillian Drennan, said an earthquake that originated from the south of Johannesburg could have been a result of the earth readjusting itself.

Johannesburg residents were shaken awake on Thursday morning by the 2.2 magnitude earthquake originating in Soweto.

This comes after the powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake that originated from the Boksburg area and was felt across large parts of Gauteng in the early hours of 10 June.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed that Thursday’s earthquake happened at around 03:15AM in the south of Johannesburg.

READ MORE: Soweto earthquake a result of earth ‘readjusting itself’ − expert

Diepsloot protests: Community demands release of arrested leaders

Residents barricade streets in Diepsloot. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Unrest continues to stir in South Africa as locals insist on the immediate release of three community leaders who are apprehended amid the recent Diepsloot protests.

Protesters claim the police are unjustly targeting these leaders, who have since been charged with public violence in connection with the demonstrations.

The protests originally took root due to the rising crime rates in Diepsloot, with locals calling for increased police presence and more effective law enforcement structure.

READ MORE: Diepsloot protests: Community demands release of arrested leaders

Maimane serves cease-and-desist letter on Mapisa-Nqakula

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, on Friday served a cease-and-desist letter on Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, asking Parliament to stop what he called “its unbecoming behaviour” towards Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the perception created that Parliament was not implementing the Zondo Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations, following comments made by the chief justice, was far from the truth.

Last week, Zondo publicly stated that he believed Parliament would fail to prevent state capture if it were to reoccur because nothing had changed a year later, after the chief justice handed over his report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE: Maimane serves cease-and-desist letter on Mapisa-Nqakula

Rand Water takes legal action against municipalities owing R4 billion

Image: iStock

In a bid to address its mounting financial challenges, Rand Water is pursuing legal action against municipalities in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

The municipalities collectively owe approximately R4 billion to Rand Water.

The Gauteng water utility warns that the non-payment of these debts poses a threat to its long-term sustainability and its ability to provide bulk water to millions of South Africans.

READ MORE: Rand Water takes legal action against municipalities owing R4 billion

Durban July: Everything you need to know about all the runners at Greyville

See It Again on his way to victory at the Cape Derby earlier this year. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

The Hollywoodbets Durban July takes place at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Saturday. Here are all the runners.

1 BLESS MY STARS – 50/1 (52kg)

Trainer: Sean Tarry

Jockey: Ant Mgudlwa

Talented Grade 1-winning filly in the care of a multiple champion trainer. Has bottom weight but not well treated at the weights, faces the best males for the first time and may find 2,200m too far.

Career: 11 runs; 4 wins; 4 places. Earnings R1,123,750.

READ MORE: Durban July: Everything you need to know about all the runners at Greyville

Gallants confirm Chivaviro sale to Chiefs, Hlanti extends stay

Marumo Gallants have revealed that Ranga Chivaviro will play for Kaizer Chiefs next season. (Photo: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

In an unexpected move on Friday afternoon, Marumo Gallants confirmed that they had released striker Ranga Chivaviro to Kaizer Chiefs.

Chivaviro’s future has been a subject of speculation for a while now following his breakthrough season with Gallants where he scored 17 goals across all competitions.

Phakaaathi can however reveal that Chiefs are unlikely to unveil Chivaviro with Richards Bay set to contest the sale.

The KwaZulu-Natal side claim to have signed the 30-year-old striker on a pre-contract in January and that they have first preference to sign him.

READ MORE: Gallants confirm Chivaviro sale to Chiefs, Hlanti extends stay