Ex-Chiefs star Manyama calls time on his playing career

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebogang Manyama has called time on his career at the age of 32.



An injury has forced the former Ajax Cape Town midfielder to end his career.



Manyama announced his shock retirement through an emotional statement on social media on Friday.



“After being miraculously misdiagnosed with MCL and meniscus tear when in fact I had torn my ACL and made it worse whilst rehabilitating the wrong places, today marks a very sad day for me as I have to call time on my football chapter as a player. But it’s one I take with my head held up high because never did I think I would be so blessed to showcase my talent and meet so many wonderful souls along the way, and for that,” wrote Manyama on his Instagram page.

“I want to thank my family for the undying support from when I was a lil’ boy kicking about in Alex and thanks to all the junior teams I played for in Alex N and Balfour Park football club, secondly I would like to thank @map__gamesalex @cmaphalla @therealpitsomosimane for the opportunity. FC Alex, without you, there’s no Lebogang Manyama.”



Manyama went on to thank all the clubs that gave him an opportunity to play for, while also appreciating everyone who was involved in his football career.

“I would like to thank Cape Town Spurs, Cape Town City, Mpumalanga Black Aces, SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs and everyone associated with these wonderful institutions for the opportunity. I enjoyed all of it the good and bad days, the ups and downs (but at the) end of the day, life memories and bonds were made. To everyone that’s cheered my name, criticised me, advised me looked up to me n even those that are still gonna criticise me after this,” Manyama continued.

“Thank you I am because of all of you, to all my ex-teammates, coaches, opponents … everyone associated with this wonderful game. It’s been an honour to be able to compete in this era of so many special players once again.”

Manyama last played for Chiefs in the 2021/22 season and was released by Amakhosi in July last year. He was linked with a move back to City, but that move never materialised.