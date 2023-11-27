Johnson says he is capable of handling racial issues at Chiefs

'We deal with those things properly in our village, of that sort of nature with the players,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Cavin Johnson has dismissed reported racial tensions within his Kaizer Chiefs team, asserting that even if such issues arose, he would handle them effectively.

Following his team’s 1-0 DStv Premiership victory over Moroka Swallows on Sunday, Johnson addressed the news of racial tension, labelling it as another attempt to tarnish the club’s image.

Sunday World had reported that black players in the Chiefs camp were dissatisfied, feeling that their coloured teammates received better treatment.

However, the club’s media officer, Vina Maphosa, refuted these claims, emphasising that all players are treated equally at the Naturena-based club.

Johnson echoed these sentiments, stating that any issues within the team are addressed appropriately.

He emphasised that there is no disunity in the team, as evident in their recent game against Swallows.

Chiefs mentor quells division rumours

Johnson’s response aims to quell any concerns about internal conflicts, reinforcing the idea that the team remains united and focused on their performance on the field.

“Kaizer Chiefs being the brand it is, there are a lot of people who look to take this brand to a lower level because in reality, there is no brand that is as strong as this brand,” said Johnson.

“And whatever you can find, whatever you can do to discredit them is always in the papers.

“When it comes to those things it’s like water off a duck’s back for me, because if you’re born in the era of black and white and now there is colour, then you know how to handle those things.

“We deal with those things properly in our village, of that sort of nature with the players. You can see on the pitch that they want to do it for each other.

“I lead the team and when you look at the back of me, when you look at the people on the side of me then you can see it’s what we’ve been pressing for … the three points.”

Disciplinary issues reported at Chiefs

Johnson will have some time to fix whatever problems his team has as they have a two week break before their next game.

There have also been issues of misconduct reported at Chiefs with club veteran Itumeleng Khune and midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane being recently suspended for alcohol related issues.

Chiefs will meanwhile hope to make it two wins in a row when they meet Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 9.