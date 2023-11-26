Ramoreboli walks out on media after witchcraft claims

“You are undermining me, you are saying we won because of black magic," says Ramoreboli.

Morena Ramoreboli, the coach of Jwaneng Galaxy, continued to impress in the Caf Champions League, leaving Moroccans disheartened on Saturday.

Galaxy, now in the tournament’s group stages after knocking out local giants Orlando Pirates, left Morocco with heads held high after defeating Wydad Athletic 1-0.

Thabang Sesinyi scored Galaxy’s decisive goal in the 33rd minute, proving their victory over Pirates was no fluke.

Despite Wydad being tournament favourites, Galaxy’s performance surprised many.

However, the surprises didn’t end on the field; there was another one at the press conference.

Ramoreboli, a South African native, walked out after taking offence to a journalist’s suggestion that their win involved black magic.

“You are being unfair,” defended the coach, visibly frustrated. “I said they were doing warm ups, they did warm up before the game.”

Ramoreboli felt undermined

Fed up with questions about alleged witchcraft by his players, Ramoreboli left the press conference, apologising to the conference host.

“You are undermining me, you are saying we won because of black magic, don’t disrespect us. I’m very sorry but he can’t be talking like that,” said Ramoreboli as he left.

These comments might add fuel to the fire for the upcoming second-leg match in Botswana.

With Galaxy leading Group B with three points, there’s no doubt the players will be motivated to avenge the insults from the Moroccans when they face Wydad again on February 23 at Botswana’s National Stadium.