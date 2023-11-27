Khune’s Chiefs reputation has been tarnished

'He is no longer the template that the club can use when they talk of a proper Chiefs player,' a source told the Mgosi squad.

Kaizer Chiefs are grappling with significant concerns related to goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s recent behaviour and disciplinary problems, according to sources.

The veteran goalkeeper is rumoured to have been caught under the influence of alcohol at the club’s training facilities a few weeks ago.

Chiefs’ spokesman, Vina Maphosa, acknowledged the existence of an issue but couldn’t confirm whether it was linked to disciplinary matters.

“Khune has been the poster boy at Chiefs, he is a model player and has been with the club since he was a small boy,” said the source.

However, recent issues have tarnished his once-spotless image, and he’s no longer seen as the ideal representation of a Chiefs player.

Khune is also accused of publicly discussing teammate Brandon Petersen’s health issues without the club’s permission.

‘Muddied his image’

Reports suggest that Khune disclosed Petersen’s counselling sessions following a challenging start with silly and costly mistakes.

“He was being touted for another position within the club when he retired because he had never set foot wrong before and was seen as a role model within the club,” said a source.

“But now these issues around him have muddied his image. He is no longer the template that the club can use when they talk of a proper Chiefs player.”