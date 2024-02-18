Johnson slams Chiefs players after Royal AM stalemate

'Did we play well? I don't think so,' Johnson told SuperSport TV.

Cavin Johnson was not happy with the way Chiefs played against Royal AM. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson was not happy with his Amakhosi team after they played out a DStv Premiership goalless draw with Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

The Amakhosi mentor bemoaned his side’s wasted opportunities but also believed his side were not tactically up to the task in Pietermaritzburg.

“We missed very big chances, Ashley (Du Preez) was four times one-on-one and should have scored. Did we play well? I don’t think so,” Johnson told SuperSport TV.

“I am not happy with our performance as a team, we are a lot better than we showed today”

Amakhosi returned to action after a lengthy period off, with Johnson getting to camp with pretty much all his squad while the Africa Cup of Nations was going on in the Ivory Coast. Mozambican Edmilson Dove was the only Chiefs player at the AFCON.

‘Back to the drawing board’

“Watching this team play and watching this team training, and knowing how they can play and be more confident, we didn’t see enough of that,” added Johnson.

“We need to be a lot better on the ball. The conditions were perfect for football but it looked like my players were not good enough to play in perfect conditions.

“Maybe in 35 degrees with the sun shining they would do better. It is back to the drawing board.”