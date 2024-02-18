Chiefs draw a blank on DStv Premiership return

Amakhosi waste chances on their DStv Premiership return.

Ashley Du Preez (left) of Kaizer Chiefs battles for the ball with Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs returned to DStv Premiership action on Sunday with all-too familiar problems, a lack of cutting edge seeing them held to a goalless draw by Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Chiefs have netted just 16 times in 17 league matches so far this season, and if they practiced their finishing during the break for the Africa Cup of Nations, it didn’t make perfect here, as Ashley De Preez was denied twice when clean through on goal by Royal AM ‘keeper Hugo Nyame.

There was no place in the Chiefs squad for Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove, meaning Njabulo Ngcobo and Given Msimango partnered in central defence. Du Preez, meanwhile, was preferred to Jasond Gonzales in attack.

It was the home side, however, who controlled much of the play in the first half, with Menzi Masuku and Kabelo Mahlasela cutting through the Chiefs defence with some slick movement, but not enough end product.

One Masuku free kick was deflected over the bar, while a shot from Thabo Matlaba then seemed to deceive Bruce Bvuma in the air, but luckily for the Chiefs ‘keeper it hit him and went away from goal.

Chiefs were reduced mostly to counter-attacks but should have taken the lead as a hopeful punt forward sent Du Preez racing through on goal. The Chiefs attacker lifted the ball over Nyame, but his effort drifted wide.

Royal AM came close to taking the lead in the 39th minute, as Khulekani Shezi leapt to meet a corner, but put his header wide.

On the stroke of half time, Chiefs finally tested Nyame, the Cameroonian ‘keeper saving first from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s free kick and then producing an even better stop to deny Sifiso Hlanti.

Chiefs had another great chance to go in front in the 49th minute, as a mistake from Royal AM gifted possession to Du Preez. He ran at the home defence and was eventually tackled, but the ball fell for Christian Saile, who blazed over.

Another golden chance

Du Preez again found himself one-on-one with Nyame in the 61st minute, but after a great first touch to bring the ball down, he couldn’t beat the Royal AM goalkeeper.

In the 74th minute, Saile cut in from the right, but he drilled his shot well wide.

Chiefs had bought on Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala as they went in search of a winner, and both stood over a free kick a minute later, after Edson Castillo was brought down on the edge of the box. Dolly, however, couldn’t hit the target.

Saile also tested Nyame with a grass-cutter in the 78th minute, but the Royal AM’s keeper stayed defiant to the end.