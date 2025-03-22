Kaizer Chiefs management backs under fire coach Nabi

Chiefs marketing director Jesicca Motaung said as management, they didn’t “get into this thinking we’d have quick results”.

Nasreddine Nabi’s indifferent start to his Kaizer Chiefs tenure has sparked rumours that the coach could be fired by the team at the end of the season.

When Nabi was appointed as Amakhosi head coach at the beginning of the season, there was a lot of optimism amongst the club fans that the Tunisian will bring back glory days at the Naturena-based.



ALSO READ: Confirmed: Hunt sacked by SuperSport United

However, after failing to win the MTN8 and the Carling Black Label Knockout and Chiefs also struggling in the Betway Premiership where they’re currently in eighth spot, the enthusiasm has turned into anxiety for the Amakhosi faithful.

While some Chiefs fans have been calling for a change in guard, the club management is backing the under fire Nabi.

Chiefs marketing director Jesicca Motaung said as management, they didn’t “get into this thinking we’d have quick results”.

“I think all I can say is we have a technical team, we have a coach, they’re doing the work, and they have the support to do the work,” Motaung told FARPost.

“We obviously know that this is a long game. We didn’t get into this thinking we’d have quick results. But certainly, I think the lessons are there. The analysis is there. The football team is working well with the coaches to ensure that things that must be addressed are addressed.”

Motaung urges Chiefs fans to support Nabi

Motaung has also called on the Amakhosi fans to keep supporting the club despite the challenges that they’re currently facing.

“And my encouragement to the supporters is to support the team and ensure we make it to the finish line for the season.



“But there is a lot of learning and a need for more consistency. And there’s work behind the scenes to ensure that is done,” commented Motaung.



With Chiefs currently out of contention for the Betway Premiership title, the Nedbank Cup remains the only hope they have of winning silverware this season.

Amakhosi will face the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United in the semifinal of the season-ending competition.