Agent confirms Kaizer Chiefs pursuit of Bafana midfielder

'In December, yes, we received some calls from the club (Chiefs),' Sithole's agent Manuel Tomas told FarPost.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo was the subject of interest from Kaizer Chiefs in December, according to his agent. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole’s agent has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs have shown interest in signing the Portugal-based midfielder.

Sithole is currently out injured as he recovers from a broken leg he suffered playing for Bafana against South Sudan last September.

From Portugal to Chiefs?

The midfielder is on a season-long loan at Portuguese top flight side Gil Vicente, who head joined from Tondela FC this season.

“We don’t know (what’s going to happen) … it’s football. But we don’t have an official offer from Chiefs for Sithole.

“It was just the talks with the club and the people from the club … they haven’t made an official offer.

‘We don’t know the future’

“When the loan ends, we don’t know the future,” added Tomas.

“As he recovers from the injury, when he’s 100%, the future will guide us. We will not force nothing.”

