13 Aug 2024

08:23 am

Kaizer Chiefs sign Angolan defender – report

Chiefs will hope his experience can help their defence.

Inacio Miguel - Petro de Luanda

Inacio Miguel has joined Kaizer Chiefs according to a report on farpost.co.za. Picture: Patrick Okito Kabongo/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have added to their defensive ranks by signing Angolan defender Inacio Miguel from Petro de Luanda, according to a report on farpost.co.za.

The 28 year-old defender was born in Portugal but has represented Angola at international level, and after stints in Portugal, Romania and Latvia, has played for Petro since 2023.

Last season, he played for Petro in the Angolan Girabola, and in the Caf Champions League and the Caf African Football League, where he faced up to continental giants like Esperance, TP Mazembe, and in the African Football League, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Experience at the back

Chiefs will hope his experience can help their defence, where Miguel is set to compete for a central defensive berth with the likes of Given Msimango, Edmilson Dove and new signing Rushwin Dortley.

Dortley is one of four players Chiefs had already signed in this transfer window – right back Bongani Sam, goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, and attacker Gaston Sirino have also joined Nasreddine Nabi’s squad.

