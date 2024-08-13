Agent – Chiefs were ‘seconds too late’ to sign Mayo

'I do think had the deal fallen out with CRB, Khanyisa would’ve gone to Chiefs,' Basia Michaels told Metro FM.

Khanyisa Mayo almost joined Kaizer Chiefs, according to his agent Basia Michaels. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana striker Khanyisa Mayo’s agent says that Kaizer Chiefs only just missed out on signing the 25 year-old, who ended up joinng Algerian giants CR Belouizdad.

Speaking on Sports Nights Amplified on Metro FM on Monday evening, Mayo’s agent Basia Michaels explained how her client’s move to Algeria played out.

“I think Chiefs fell short because they were seconds too late from the offer that was made from CRB (Belouizdad),” said Michaels.

“Chiefs had also put down a significant offer for Khanyisa, a few moments before we had actually penned our deal with CRB,” she added.

“I do think had the deal fallen out with CRB, Khanyisa would’ve gone to Chiefs.”

“He wanted what we would call the best outcome for himself,” she continued.

“It wasn’t a money-thing, Khanyisa wanted to go to Chiefs, there is no question about it. His father played for Chiefs (Kanyisa Mayo’s father is former Chiefs striker Patrick Mayo), it has a bit of heritage for him.

‘European market’

“But he always wanted to leave South Africa. It’s something that he’d always expressed to me, I’ve been representing him since 2018.

“From CRB, Khanyisa does have an opportunity to move into Europe. It would be a lot harder for him to move from Chiefs to Europe.

“If he does something amazing at CRB within in his first season, I can tell you there will be suitors from the European market that will come knocking for him.”

Belouizdad will start their season on Sunday when they face AC Leopards of Congo-Brazzaville in the preliminary qualifying round for the Caf Champions League group stages.