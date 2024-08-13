Local Soccer

Home » News

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

13 Aug 2024

08:05 am

Agent – Chiefs were ‘seconds too late’ to sign Mayo

'I do think had the deal fallen out with CRB, Khanyisa would’ve gone to Chiefs,' Basia Michaels told Metro FM.

Khanyisa Mayo - Cape Town City

Khanyisa Mayo almost joined Kaizer Chiefs, according to his agent Basia Michaels. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana striker Khanyisa Mayo’s agent says that Kaizer Chiefs only just missed out on signing the 25 year-old, who ended up joinng Algerian giants CR Belouizdad.

Speaking on Sports Nights Amplified on Metro FM on Monday evening, Mayo’s agent Basia Michaels explained how her client’s move to Algeria played out.

“I think Chiefs fell short because they were seconds too late from the offer that was made from CRB (Belouizdad),” said Michaels.

“Chiefs had also put down a significant offer for Khanyisa, a few moments before we had actually penned our deal with CRB,” she added.

“I do think had the deal fallen out with CRB, Khanyisa would’ve gone to Chiefs.”

“He wanted what we would call the best outcome for himself,” she continued.

“It wasn’t a money-thing, Khanyisa wanted to go to Chiefs, there is no question about it. His father played for Chiefs (Kanyisa Mayo’s father is former Chiefs striker Patrick Mayo), it has a bit of heritage for him.

‘European market’

“But he always wanted to leave South Africa. It’s something that he’d always expressed to me, I’ve been representing him since 2018.

“From CRB, Khanyisa does have an opportunity to move into Europe. It would be a lot harder for him to move from Chiefs to Europe.

“If he does something amazing at CRB within in his first season, I can tell you there will be suitors from the European market that will come knocking for him.”

Belouizdad will start their season on Sunday when they face AC Leopards of Congo-Brazzaville in the preliminary qualifying round for the Caf Champions League group stages.

Read more on these topics

Algeria Betway Premiership Cape Town City F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Government and private sector announce R790bn in capital expenditure projects
Celebs And Viral Miss SA: Le Roux’s win ‘step toward greater representation, inclusivity’
Crime Security tightened after grade 10 pupil found dead on Overberg High’s school grounds
Courts ‘They’re chasing sardines’ – Stepfather says Moroadi Cholota was just Magashule’s PA
Celebs And Viral Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES