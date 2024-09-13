Kaizer Chiefs still keen on Stellies’ Basadien, but…

"I don’t think there’s another team in the country that wouldn’t want Basadien," says Motaung Jr.

Kaizer Motaung Jr. has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs had tabled an offer for Stellenbosch FC defender Fawaaz Basadien, but was turned down.

Chiefs have been heavily linked with the Stellies defender, and speaking to Robert Marawa on 947 FM, Motaung Jr confirmed the Amakhosi interest in the left-back.

Motaung Jr also revealed that their offer for the Bafana Bafana defender was turned down by Stellies CEO Rob Benadie.



“Again, a top talent. Great to see him in the international fold the other camp. I think he’s got great attributes. I don’t think there’s another team in the country that wouldn’t want Basadien – he has a great certain profile,” said the Chiefs sporting director on 947 FM.



“A club of our nature wants to have quality players. We’ve had discussions with Rob, it’s not a secret, we made an offer to Rob before.”

“Rob (Benadie) made it very clear about the price he had on Fawaaz. Again, when we re-engaged him again on the price, he made it clear they also want some stability,” added Motaung.

Asked if Chiefs had given up on Basadien, Motaung Jr said: “The door on all quality players is never shut. All doors are open, we want to reinforce the team as best as we can. The doors are open, but the cheque only has a certain amount of space.

“At the end of the day, it’s also market-related. Everyone puts a value on their fact and they’re entitled to that [but] it’s got to make business sense. We try our best to bring the best.”

Chiefs could miss out on Basadien

Motaung Jr understands why Stellies are reluctant to sell Basadien.



“They lost Deano to Pirates, they lost Iqraam, Oura is gone now also. They also need to keep hold of certain players and our people need to understand it’s a two-way street, other clubs also want to keep their best players,” concluded Motaung Jr.