Chiefs youngster Jansen signs new Amakhosi contract

'Retaining a player of Jansen's calibre is vital,' said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have signed 21 year-old wing-back Donay Jansen on a new contract that keeps him at the club until 2027.

Jansen was included in the Kaizer Chiefs first team squad towards the end of last season and made two Betway Premiership appearances.

Part of Nabi’s Chiefs squad

He has also been part of new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs first team squad in pre-season training.

“The offer of a new contract to Donay is a clear indication of the Club’s faith in KCYDA’s (Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy) potential,” said Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr, in a statement on the club’s website.

‘Long-term investment’

“By extending Donay’s deal until 2027, we are not only securing his immediate future but also making a long-term investment in a player seen as crucial for the Club’s ambitions on the pitch.”

“Retaining a player of Jansen’s calibre is vital as we aim to reclaim our status in the South African football landscape. The league is becoming increasingly competitive and having a blend of experienced players and burgeoning talents like Jansen will be essential for the team’s future success.”