Chiefs’ Chivaviro admits ‘new’ Gallants are a closed book

'Analysis has been tricky, because Gallants just …. got bought,' said the Chiefs attacker.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Ranga Chivaviro is hopeful he can get back to his best this season. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro admits the new incarnation of Marumo Gallants has been difficult to analyse, ahead of the two side’s Betway Premiership opener on Saturday at the Free State Stadium.

ALSO READ: Five things to look out for in SA football this weekend

Gallants are in the top flight despite finishing only 11th in last season’s Motsepe Foundation Championship. They purchased the top flight status of Moroka Swallows, and also relocated to Bloemfontein.

Drastic changes

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have also made drastic changes to their squad, in a bid to cope with the demands of elite South African club football.

“Analysis has been tricky, because Gallants just …. got bought. But we are focusing on ourselves, and what we want to implement in our game. We need to go there and impose ourselves,” said the 31 year-old Chivaviro this week.

Chivaviro signed for Chiefs from Gallants ahead of the 2023/24 season, but he battled with injuries and form for Amakhosi, and managed just four goals and one assist in 23 appearances.

This was in stark contrast to his form the previous season with Gallants, where he scored 17 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Chivaviro has appeared to be in good form this pre-season under new Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Chivaviro and Nabi have met before

Nabi was well aware of Chivaviro’s abilities, having faced Gallants in the semifinals of the 2022/23 Caf Confederation Cup, when the Tunisian was head coach of Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Chivaviro scored seven times in Gallants’ Confederation Cup campaign, with his last goal in that competition coming against Young Africans in the semifinal, second leg.

“In one of the first conversations we had, he (Nabi) reminded me what I am doing, who I am, and who he wants to see from me this season,” added Chivaviro.

ALSO READ: Chiefs youngster Jansen signs new Amakhosi contract

“He is someone who wants to understand what is going on in your life, we had a productive conversation and I am hoping we can bring back a Ranga who is scoring on a regular basis.”

Chivaviro believes a lot of his problems at Chiefs last season came from not having a proper pre-season.

“I have had a good pre-season (this time) and I am hoping to continue scoring … starting this weekend,” said Chivaviro.

“When I first arrived at Chiefs, in my second week there I was injured, so I never really had a pre-season.

“Working with coach Nabi is … great for me personally. There is a lot of learning to do but what he emphasises most is reminding us who Chiefs are and what it takes to be here.”