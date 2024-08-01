Kaizer Chiefs to miss out on Oswin Appollis?

Mohafe is not keen on releasing the Bafana Bafana player to a South African club.

Having missed out on a number of targets during the current transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs are now likely to miss out on another one.



ALSO READ: ‘You were a cow’: Jabu Mahlangu hits back at Linda Buthelezi



Amakhosi, who are looking to bolster their side ahead of the new season, have been linked with the likes of Luther Singh, Andy Boyeli and Elias Mokwana. But have so far failed to acquire any of these reported targets.

Now Chiefs are reportedly interested in Polokwane City forward Oswin Appollis, but it seems they will miss out on him as well if City coach Phuti Mohafe has his way.

Mohafe is not keen on releasing the Bafana Bafana player to a South African club.

“I also heard that there is talk about him. But as I previously said, if it was up to me as a coach to release him, I will only allow him to go abroad,” Mohafe told the media during the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“But that doesn’t depend on me. It’s the management’s decision to say he may or may not go,” he added.

“We have fended the offers off for now because we want to improve from the previous season; we want growth as a team.”



ALSO READ: SuperSport United boss explains why Dolly deal collapsed

Meanwhile, Mohafe said his players, including Appolis, are looking forward to their MTN8 quarter final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The clash is set to take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium next week Sunday at 3pm.