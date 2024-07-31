‘You were a cow’, Mahlangu hits back at Buthelezi

“I won’t take or accept being disrespected by another man," says Mahlangu.

Jabu Mahlangu during the 2024 Toyota Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Young Africans SC at Toyota Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Jabu Mahlangu has hit back at Linda Buthelezi for his remarks regarding the former winger’s inclusion in the Kaizer Chiefs‘ legends squad.



Mahlangu was part of the Amakhosi legends team that beat the Bloemfontein Celtic legends 2-1 in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Buthelezi, however, questioned Mahlangu’s inclusion in the Chiefs squad, saying he is not a legend.

“The problem started when the media started to call every former player a legend or a master,” Buthelezi was quoted as saying by Kickoff.

“In England, when you do good work, which is often referred to as excellency, you are called Sir. While in South Africa you are called a Dr. When you look at Ace Ntsoelengoe, Diego Maradona and Pele, they all did a wonderful job.

“Ace Ntsoelengoe used to carry Chiefs on his shoulders. So, he deserves to be called a legend. In SA, you score a single goal in the World Cup, and you are called a legend or a master.

“Unfortunately, Kaizer Chiefs never produced any legends after the generation of Doctor Khumalo. He is the only player I know who deserves legend status,” added the former Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates hardman.

“[Khumalo] is the legend I know, you cannot tell me Jabu Pule [now Jabu Mahlangu] is a legend. Jabu Pule is amongst the best youngsters who had the potential to end up being a legend. But he messed up along the way.

“He is among the best youngsters to have donned the Chiefs jersey, so you can’t call him a legend. A legend is somebody who behaved themselves in that environment. But in SA, we call anybody a legend,” commented Buthelezi.

Mahlangu hits back at ‘dirty’ Buthelezi

Mahlangu didn’t take it kindly to Buthelezi’s comments and hit back at teh former Bafana midfielder through a video he posted on social media.

In the video, Mahlangu clapped back at Buthelezi, saying he is not a legend either but a “cow” and a “dirty player”.

“I was just going through the Kick-Off website and I saw Linda Buthelezi saying that I am not a Chiefs legend. First and foremost, I never called myself a legend, a celebrity or even a Chiefs legend. I was surprised when Linda mentioned my name,” said Mahlangu .

“Who is he to say that I wasted my career? People do not even mention you. They talk about Bafana legends; no one remembers you. You were a legend when it came to red and yellow cards. And a legend for being a dirty, rough player on the pitch. I am not going to listen to another man trash my name out of the blue,” added Mahlangu.



Mahlangu further accused Buthelezi of disrespecting him and his family.

“I won’t take or accept being disrespected by another man. Linda is older than me, but I am also a man who has a family. I have the same responsibilities that he does, and that’s why I wanted to address him.



“You are not a legend, Linda. I could not watch you play. Even when you had the ball, you passed it to the opposing players. You were lucky to have players like Doctor Khumalo and Shoes (John Moshoeu) around you.

“There were so many ex-Chiefs players in Bloemfontein who played on Sunday; why pick on me? Watch your words, big guy. You are a cow and a dirty player. And I thought I should remind you,” concluded Mahlangu.