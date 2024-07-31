SuperSport United boss explains why Dolly deal collapsed

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has provided more clarity on why the move to sign Keagan Dolly collapsed.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger looked set to put pen to paper at SuperSport before the club pulled the plug on the deal.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori have since signed former Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new Betway Premiership season.



Matthews revealed that Gavin Hunt made the final call on Dolly who has struggled with injuries during his time at Amakhosi.

United were looking to fill the gap left by Shandre Campbel who has secured a dream move to Belgian giants Club Brugge after just one season in South African top-flight football.

“I couldn’t sign (both) Vincent Pule and Keagan Dolly so that was Gavin’s choice and he’s best suited to answer that kind of question because my job is to support the coach,” Matthews told the media on Tuesday.

“He has worked with Vincent before and he feels that Vincent can play wide on the left and can play as a 10. Vincent knows Gavin’s training, pressing and what he wants from him. I think maybe Gavin was a little bit uncertain as to where Keagan is. We did the medical which was fine but when it came down to a selection of A or B, that’s the coach’s call and I looked to close up what he wanted and he wanted Vincent.”

Matthews added that he has also been a long admirer of Pule who played under Gavin Hunt at Bidvest Wits before moving to Orlando Pirates where he spent the last six seasons.



The 32-year-old brings a wealth of experience and Hunt will be hoping to get the best out of him as they look to end their five-year trophy drought.

“I told Vincent that I tried to sign him seven years ago and his numbers were greedy so I’m glad that old age has opened his mind up to finally being at SuperSport but he’s a player that we’ve always liked,” Matthews added.

“I didn’t know Vincent or Keagan and hardly had any discussion with either of them so it’s nothing personal in the football space. It’s about looking at the options out there and giving the coach the widest options that he has. If those can come in within our budget parameters and they make sense from a continuity and planning perspective then we look at it.”