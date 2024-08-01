Riveiro tips Gilberto to shine at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riviero has given his verdict on new signing Delvi Miguel Vieira commonly known as Gilberto.

Gilberto, who joined the Buccaneers from Angolan side Petro de Luanda on a three-year deal, was with the team during their pre-season camp in Spain and managed to net one goal in one of the club friendly matches.

Sharing his thoughts on the Angolan international’s signing during the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Riveiro said Gilberto is adjusting well at Pirates.



“I can tell you that he has settled in very well in the group, he’s a very open guy and our group in that sense is really special as well,” said Riviero.

“There’s a lot of young players that have a lot of common things with Gilberto, we all are trying to help him to, first of all, express himself on the field.

“To try to play soon in the best of his capacity, but at the same time trying to help him to feel comfortable in the group and that’s something that we did very well in my opinion.



The Spanish coach believes that Gilberto will be one of the key players at Pirates this season.



“We have no complaints about his behaviour in these 3 -4 weeks that he’s been around.

“So, I think he’s going to be one of our key players.”

Gilberto could make his official debut for the Buccaneers when the club take on SuperSport United in an MTN8 quarterfinal clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.