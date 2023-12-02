Kaizer Motaung praises daughter Jessica after Caf appointment

'As Kaizer Chiefs, we are all proud of Jessica's achievement,' Kaizer Motaung Snr told the Amakhosi official website.

Kaizer Motaung has showered praise on his daughter Jessica Motaung following her Caf appointment. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has lauded his daughter Jessica Motaung, after she was appointed this week as deputy chairperson of a new Confederation of African Football project, the African Clubs Association (ACA).

A brainchild of Caf president Patrice Motsepe, ACA was set up after Motsepe “saw a need for African Football Clubs to have a platform and a structure where they can have a voice in African football,” according to a Caf statement.

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we are all proud of Jessica’s achievement,” Kaizer Motaung Snr told the Amakhosi official website.

‘Trailblazer’

”Her appointment is a great accomplishment, both personally and professionally. We commend her on being a trailblazer, for breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings as a woman in a predominantly male-dominated industry, locally and on the continent.”

“Jessica’s election as Deputy Chairperson of ACA not only highlights her capabilities and vision, but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring female leaders within the sport locally and on the continent,” Motaung Snr added.

Jessica Motaung is currently also the Marketing and Commercial director at Kaizer Chiefs.