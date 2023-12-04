Khune needs to set example for the team – Chiefs legend

The young goalkeepers, in particular, should aspire to emulate him," says the Chiefs legend.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has shared his views on the goalkeeping crisis at his former club.



The Chiefs goalkeeping department has been lacking consistency this season, with Brandon Petersen and Itumeleng Khune conceding silly goals, while Bruce Bvuma, who is also known to be error-prone, has only made one start for Amakhosi this season, but managed to keep a clean sheet against Moroka Swallows recently.



Petersen, who had assumed the role of being the club’s number one goalkeeper, has started eight league matches this season and conceded six goals.



Club captain Itumeleng Khune has started four, but failed to keep a clean sheet in the games he has started.



Baloyi says none of the goalkeepers have proven deserving of the number one jersey for the club.



“Khune, as the club’s captain, is grappling with weight issues that demand attention. His inconsistency on the field raises concerns, and there’s a need for him to set an example for the team. The young goalkeepers, in particular, should aspire to emulate him, but this journey begins with on-field performance,” said Baloyi as quoted by the SABC Sport.



“Peterson, unfortunately, tends to make errors in nearly every game, and Bvuma, when given the opportunity, also falls prey to mistakes. Dealing with mistakes is a mental challenge, as it involves overcoming errors and shifting focus towards the future rather than dwelling on them,” added Baloyi.

“To me, it’s all about handling setbacks, and that’s the essence of goalkeeping. Introducing a new goalkeeper is unnecessary; all three of them possess skills. They need to minimize errors, and with that, the club can achieve a successful season.”



Meanwhile, as reported, Khune is also accused of publicly discussing teammate Petersen’s health issues without the club’s permission.

Reports suggest that Khune disclosed Petersen’s counselling sessions following a challenging start with silly and costly mistakes.