Pirates’ Mofokeng – ‘We always expect to win’

'We are very happy to win here in Cairo against a very challenging team,' said the Pirates forward.

Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates after opening the scoring for Pirates against Al Ahly on Saturday. Picture: Weam MostafaBackpagePix

Relebohile Mofokeng was understandably delighted after Orlando Pirates managed to pull off a brilliant 2-1 win in Cairo against Al Ahly on Saturday.

Victory for the Buccaneers meant that Jose Riveiro’s side topped Champions League Group C. They will now be seeded in the draw for the quarterfinals.

Mofokeng magic

Mofokeng scored Pirates’ opening goal in the 53rd minute. That was cancelled out by Hussein El Shahat’s strike for Ahly 16 minutes later. But Pirates grabbed the three points when Tshegofatso Mabasa’s header hit the underside of the bar and bounced over the line.

“We always expect to win and want to win,” Mofokeng told SABC Sport after the game.

“We worked hard … against a very good team … I just thank God we managed to win.

“We are very happy to win here in Cairo against a very challenging team. We managed to get the three points and are on top of the table.”

Pirates will now look to get their Betway Premiership campaign back on track. They take on Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Surprise loss for Pirates

The Buccaneers suffered a surprise defeat in their last Premiership match at Cape Town City. That means they still trail leaders Sundowns by three points.

Pirates can now fully focus on their domestic campaign for a couple of months. The first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals is only set for the end of March.

Royal AM are set to play their first match of 2025, after their players went on strike over unpaid salaries, with the club reportedly in danger of liquidation.

Back on track?

The players are now back in training and according to Royal AM they have been paid, but a cloud still hangs over the Kwazulu-Natal side. Club owner Shauwn Mkhize had her assets seized by the South African Revenue Service and the Hawks recently, reportedly facing a tax debt of R40 million.

A match-fit Pirates will be heavy favourites to win this one, as well as Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.