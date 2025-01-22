Chiefs sign Congolese winger – report

Lilepo has four goals and two assists in 14 appearances for Valenciennes this season.

Kaizer Chiefs have signed 27 year-old Congolese winger Glody Lilepo, according to a report on FarPost.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ defence holds the key to consistency

Lilepo, the website claims, has been signed from French side Valenciennes for a fee of around R9.6 million.

Lilepo’s stats

The DR Congo international has four goals and two assists in 14 appearances for Valenciennes this season.

Valenciennes play in the Championnat National, which is the third tier of French football. Lilepo came through the youth system at DR Congo giants AS Vita and played for Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows, Vita, and Al Hilal of Sudan before signing for Valenciennes in September 2023.

ALSO READ: Motaung Jnr – ‘No excuses’ for Chiefs not signing players

His main success at Valenciennes this season has come in the French Cup, where he scored in four successive rounds.

Chiefs desire

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has spoken of a desire to strengthen Chiefs’ attack in January and Lilepo is expected to be joined at the club by former Cape Town Spurs striker Tashreeq Morris.

Amakhosi only signed Gaston Sirino to bolster their strike force before the season started, and the Urguayan forward is currently out injured. Ashley Du Preez and Ranga Chivaviro have failed to establish them as consistent scorers in a Chiefs shirt.

More experience is also needed at Chiefs, meanwhile, to complement young talent like Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba.