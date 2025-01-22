Chiefs sign Congolese winger – report
Lilepo has four goals and two assists in 14 appearances for Valenciennes this season.
DR Congo winger Glody Lilepo has reportedly joined Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Alain Guy Suffo/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have signed 27 year-old Congolese winger Glody Lilepo, according to a report on FarPost.
ALSO READ: Chiefs’ defence holds the key to consistency
Lilepo, the website claims, has been signed from French side Valenciennes for a fee of around R9.6 million.
Lilepo’s stats
The DR Congo international has four goals and two assists in 14 appearances for Valenciennes this season.
Valenciennes play in the Championnat National, which is the third tier of French football. Lilepo came through the youth system at DR Congo giants AS Vita and played for Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows, Vita, and Al Hilal of Sudan before signing for Valenciennes in September 2023.
ALSO READ: Motaung Jnr – ‘No excuses’ for Chiefs not signing players
His main success at Valenciennes this season has come in the French Cup, where he scored in four successive rounds.
Chiefs desire
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has spoken of a desire to strengthen Chiefs’ attack in January and Lilepo is expected to be joined at the club by former Cape Town Spurs striker Tashreeq Morris.
Amakhosi only signed Gaston Sirino to bolster their strike force before the season started, and the Urguayan forward is currently out injured. Ashley Du Preez and Ranga Chivaviro have failed to establish them as consistent scorers in a Chiefs shirt.
More experience is also needed at Chiefs, meanwhile, to complement young talent like Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.