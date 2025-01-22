Stellies unveil Jayden Adams replacement

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of midfielder Thato Khiba from TS Galaxy. The 28-year-old joins Stellies on a permanent...

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of midfielder Thato Khiba from TS Galaxy.

The 28-year-old joins Stellies on a permanent deal and is seen as a replacement for Jayden Adams, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-and-a-half-year contract recently.



Stellies CEO Rob Benadie has welcomed the addition of the experienced midfielder to his team.



“We are thrilled to welcome Thato to Stellenbosch FC,” Benadie told Stellies media.

“He’s a player who fits our playing philosophy perfectly and brings versatility, quality, and leadership to the team. We are confident he can make a significant impact in the second half of this season, and in the seasons to come.”

Khiba brings a wealth of experience to the Stellies team having featured in the CAF Confederation Cup during the 2022/23 campaign where he helped Marumo Gallants reach the semi-final of the continental tournament.



The midfielder joins familiar faces in Stellenbosch where he teams up with former teammates Lehlogonolo Mojela (TS Galaxy) and Ismaël Touré (Marumo Gallants).

Khiba could make his debut for Stellies when they face AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Thursday.