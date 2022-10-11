Khumalo confident Amajita will reach Cosafa Cup semi-finals

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Amajita will go into their last group game of the Cosafa Cup Under-20 tournament with the pressure of having to beat group leaders Comoros Islands in order to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

The South African Under-20 men’s team have collected only three points after recording one win and one loss in the two group games played so far.

Vela Khumalo’s side are in second place in Group C, tied on three points with Malawi. Comoros are leading the group with six points and winless Namibia are last.

“We didn’t start the tournament well, but I am glad that we were able to beat Namibia to increase our chances of getting to the semi-finals. Our game against Comoros is very important to us and the boys know very well that they have to fight and give their all to make sure that we remain in the tournament,” said Khumalo.

“We believe in the boys and they have shown that they are hungry for success despite starting the tournament badly.”

The two finalists at the Cosafa Cup will book a place at next year’s Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations and that is another major reason why Khumalo is eager to see Amajita beat Comoros.

“There is the Afcon next year and it is important that the team competes in that tournament. You have to remember that Afcon will also serve as a qualifier for the Under-20 Fifa World Cup. So there is a lot at stake, hence we have to win at all costs against Comoros.”



Amajita and Comoros meet at the Mavuso Stadium in eSwatini on Wednesday.