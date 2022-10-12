Seoposenwe admits Bafana defeats have been difficult to take

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe says it has been very difficult to take the defeats.



This comes after the South African women’s team suffered a 4-1 loss to Australia in their Fifa Women’s World Cup preparation match played in London, England this past weekend.



It was their third consecutive defeat following the two losses to Brazil – a 3-0 and 6-0 defeats at home recently.

Seoposenwe says despite the losses it is important for the team to remain focused on the job at hand, which is to prepare for the 2023 Fifa World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

“We have to take it into consideration that a lot of the players that went to the Afcon (Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations) were not around. Coach Desiree gave a lot of young players a chance to raise their hands and try to get a spot in the team. She always says no one’s spot in the team is guaranteed and this is a preparation for the World Cup,” said Seoposenwe.

“We do feel the losses as players, but we have to work through that, you will never know who might get injured on the journey to the World Cup. So, all the players need to be ready when they do get a chance to compete against the best teams in the world. At the end of the day we feel the losses, but as a team we have to regroup, stay focused and you have to understand what is required from you when you come to the national team.

”In the last three games Banyana have been making a lot of mistakes which played a huge role in the team conceding many goals, while they couldn’t convert some of the chances they created. The striker says they knew that coming up against the Matildas was always going to be very tough.

“It’s tough, everyone knew that going to the Australia game. It was not going to be easy and it was not on the field. We worked our socks off, but at the end of the day we are all human and we make mistakes.”