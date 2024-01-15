Khumalo unfazed by promotion of Jansen and Vilakazi to Chiefs first team

'I have mentioned before that most of the players that I worked with will be promoted,' said the Chiefs Diski coach.

The promotion of duo Donay Jansen and Mfundo Vilakazi to the Kaizer Chiefs senior team might hinder the reserve side’s pursuit of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) title.

But head coach Vela Khumalo believes he still has a competitive team to go out and challenge for the championship title.



Jansen and Vilakazi were notable absentees in the Chiefs DDC tie against Chippa United, as they played to a 2-2 draw at Tsakane Stadium this past Saturday.



The pair have been instrumental in the Chiefs DDC side, with Jansen being among the top scorers in the competition, while Vilakazi has been chipping in with goals and assists as Amakhosi emerged as league contenders before the season took a year-end break.



On top of losing Vilakazi and Jansen, Puso Dithejane and Omega Mdaka have left the club since their suspension last year.



With so many changes, Khumalo has been forced to assemble a new team, but he is happy with how things are going, especially after the game against Chippa.



“It is possible (to win the league) looking at how other teams are performing. So,

anything is possible,” the Chiefs DDC head coach told Phakaaathi.



“The performance was good considering that we are starting with a new cycle of players and trying to blend them in, with Obrigado (Vilakazi) and Donay taken in by the first team.



“And remember we also have Puso and Mdaka (gone), so it’s a completely new offensive team or attack that needs to understand how we want to play.”

‘I’m happy’

Speaking more about the promotion of his players, Khumalo emphasises that getting players to be called up to the first team is the main point of development.

“It is good that our players are getting promoted, I’m happy. It’s actually what we are all about, developing players. When you see them go to the first team. It’s not about a team in development, you give them exposure, promote them and you help them grow,” he continued.

“I have mentioned before that most of the players that I worked with will be promoted. From the team I started with, I don’t have Aden McCarthy, Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba, Samkelo Zwane and now it’s Obrigado and Donay. Puso and Mdaka are also gone.

“90 percent of the team is gone, so now I need to start assembling a team again even though I have started blending it nicely with young players like Neo Bohloko, who is just 15-years old. We are slowly but surely cooking again.”