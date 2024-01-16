Johnson retains interim role as search for Chiefs coach continues

It has been revealed that Johnson has won the hearts of Chiefs management.

Kaizer Chiefs management have put their trust in Cavin Johnson to finish the rest of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season on a positive note, which makes it easier for them to try and find a new permanent coach for the club.

Johnson has won the hearts of Chiefs management with the way he has been steering the Glamour Boys after taking over from Molefi Ntseki last year.



The former SuperSport United coach was first brought to Naturena as Head of Youth Development at the club, before being tasked to guide the senior team as an interim coach, following the firing of Ntseki due to poor results.



Chiefs have been searching for a permanent coach, with Johnson expected to go back to his role in the

academy. But Johnson can also raise his hand for the permanent head coach role if he keeps on getting good results.



“With the way things have gone towards the end of last year, I don’t see coach Cavin going back to being the head of the academy. He has managed to bring back the smile to the management and most importantly the supporters,” said a source.



“Even though the search for the new coach continues, the Chiefs bosses believe coach Cavin is the right man for the job. It’s still early days, but the signs are there. They believe he is the perfect person to bring back the club to where it’s supposed to be. I think what makes them believe in him is that he has been in football for a long time and knows exactly what’s lacking at the club and what is required to make things right.”



It remains to be seen though if Johnson will take the job on full time basis or if a new coach will be appointed at the end of the 2023/24 season.