Middendorp to stay at Spurs despite resignation talks

Middendorp took charge of Spurs late last year.

Despite talks of Ernst Middendorp leaving Cape Town Spurs due to poor results and performances which may lead them to being relegated from the DStv Premiership, a source at the Ikamva based club has revealed that the German is set to stick to with the club.

Middendorp took charge of Spurs late last year, with the club having struggled to compete in the DStv Premiership following their promotion last season. Shaun Bartlett, who led the side to promotion last season, was sacked after not picking up a single point.

Spurs remain rooted at the bottom of the league standings and Middendorp also hasn’t been able to register a single victory, losing four games and playing one draw. Spurs’ only league win this season came over Orlando Pirates under interim head coach Sean Connor.

The poor results have left former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United coach Middendorp frustrated with his charges, with many thinking he would end up handing his resignation.

However, according to a source, Middendorp believes Spurs are capable of escaping relegation should the players fully focus on the job at hand and not throw in the towel because of how things went in the first half of the season.

Hard work

It has been revealed that Middendorp has asked players to put it more hard work by resuming training early and there will be some reinforcements ahead of the second half of the campaign.

“I think everyone saw that coach Middendorp was not happy with the results, especially during the last game of the season. I think that’s why a lot of people thought he might end up resigning. But that’s not the case, he is still with the team and believes they can fight their way out of relegation,” said the insider.

“There is still a long way to go and a few positive results when the league resumes could be just what the team needs to lift their spirits. We might even see a few new faces next round to strengthen the squad.”