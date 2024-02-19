Local Soccer

19 Feb 2024

Khune could take coaching role at Chiefs

'It doesn’t seem like he will be given a new contract, that is why he is thinking about taking a new role at the club,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Itumeleng Khune - Kaizer Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune could take up a coaching role at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

A source close to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has revealed that the shot-stopper is ready to take another role at the club should there not be a contract extension for him.

The Chiefs ‘keeper is in the last few months of his contract with the club, and word is the team is not planning on renewing his stay.

Khune, who is 37-years-old, is Amakhosi’s longest-serving member of the current squad.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was suspended by Chiefs late last year after he allegedly reported to training under the influence of alcohol.

Khune is said to not be considering joining another club and he just wants to continue to be part of the Amakhosi family, but things might change.

Gold and black blood

“With the way things are looking at the moment, it doesn’t seem like he will be given a new contract, that is why he is thinking about taking a new role at the club, like to get into coaching in the development teams. That guy has been at the club for a very long time and his blood is gold and black, that’s why it will be difficult for him to play for another team,” said a source.

“He has previously stated that he wants to play for many years and probably go until he is in his 40s,  but it doesn’t seem like it will happen, especially at Chiefs. I feel bad for him because deep inside, he wants that new contract.

“But he seems like has has accepted the situation and wants to focus on the way forward for him and his future. Another thing is that some clubs are trying to sign him, and they are closely monitoring his situation at the club.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Itumeleng Khune Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi)

