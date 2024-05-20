Khune drops hint over his Kaizer Chiefs future

"It's not a goodbye from me," said the former Bafana Bafana skipper.

Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs is honoured for 25 years of service during DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match against Polokwane City at Soccer City on Saturday. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Itumeleng Khune has hinted that he could remain with Kaizer Chiefs beyond the current season.



The veteran goalkeeper’s contract with Amakhosi coming to an end in June and the club announced ahead of the 2023/24 season that it will be his last as a player.

On Saturday, Chiefs honoured Khune for his 25 years of service at the club during the DStv Premiership game against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium, which ended in a goalless draw.

Khune came on for Bruce Bvuma in the last 15 minutes of the game.

With the former Bafana Bafana captain having said that he would like to continue playing beyond the current season, many thought the game was his farewell match.

Khune, however, maintains that this was not a goodbye for him from the club.

“Thank you for the love and support, good people. It’s not a goodbye from me. We still have a long way to go. #LetTheJourneyContinue #32 #I’ll forever be grateful Khosination,” wrote Khune on his Instagram account.



Khune also emphasised during the post-match interview with SuperSport TV after the game against Polokwane City that the occasion was not a farewell.

“It’s not a farewell. The club made it clear that they are honouring me for 25 years of service,” Khune said.



“They didn’t say we are bidding farewell to Itumeleng Khune, so I think we will go back, sit down and discuss the future but for now nothing has been confirmed and my legs can still carry me for the next couple of years.”

Khune and the Chiefs management are set to have talks at the end of the season to discuss the veteran goalkeeper’s future at the club.