Chiefs legend Khune gets guard of honour and signed shirts

Fans held up placards and wore t-shirts to commemorate the occasion.

Itumeleng Khune received a guard of honour at FNB Stadium on Saturday, just before kick off in Kaizer Chiefs’ final home DStv Premiership match of the season against Polokwane City.

The two teams gathered opposite each other just outside the tunnel to applaud the 36 year-old onto the pitch, where he received signed shirts and hugs from Chiefs team manager Bobby Motaung and Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

Fans held up placards and wore t-shirts to commemorate the occasion, with Khune, wearing his trademark number 32 jersey, applauding them from the pitch, as he was honoured for 25 years between the posts for Amakhosi.

Last dance?

It could well be that Khune has already played his last game for Chiefs – Bruce Bvuma is the number one choice in the side at the moment, while Chiefs are not expected to give Khune another playing contract when his current deal runs out in June.

Khune was on the bench as a substitute on Saturday, as he was in Chiefs’ previous league game at AmaZulu, with Brandon Petersen out suspended.

He last played for Chiefs on November 11 in a DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

The following month Khune was suspended by the club and stripped of the captaincy after reportedly coming to training under the influence of alcohol.

Khune’s suspension was lifted in March, but he remains without an appearance for Amakhosi in the second half of the campaign.